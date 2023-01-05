A Wollongong woman has claimed the only division one win in Thursday night's Set for Life lottery draw, giving her $20,000 each month for the next 20 years.
The woman found out the life-changing news while on holiday with her husband and said she was "shaking".
"We've been trying to come to terms with the insane news ever since. I've never won anything in my life, so winning this this is absolutely amazing," the woman said.
"Coincidentally enough, my husband told me the other week to stop buying tickets in Set for Life, and now I can turn to him and say, 'I told you so!'"
The woman said she chose her own numbers from significant dates, like birth dates and anniversaries.
Her winning ticket was bought online.
Over the 20 years, the woman's prize will total $4.8 million.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.