Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong woman wins Set for Life lottery

Updated January 6 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied by The Lott.

A Wollongong woman has claimed the only division one win in Thursday night's Set for Life lottery draw, giving her $20,000 each month for the next 20 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.