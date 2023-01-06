Berkeley man accused of sexual crimes against teenage girl

A Berkeley man has been banned from contacting or being around anyone under the age of 16 after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
The 20-year-old fronted Wollongong Local Court on Friday, charged with three counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged between 14 and 16.
The court heard the charges related to alleged offending against a 14-year-old girl.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall said she had made recommendations for more serious charges to be laid against the man, based on the allegations.
Sergeant Wall also said the alleged circumstances of the incident were at the "highest end" of seriousness for the type of offence with which he was charged, so he was facing a custodial sentence.
She told the court the prosecution had a strong case, and she held concerns the defendant would endanger the safety of the alleged victim, interfere with witnesses and commit offences.
Defence lawyer Matt Ward said his client had no criminal history and would be vulnerable in custody, as he had attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and a learning disability which meant he had issues with comprehension.
The matter would be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Ward said, and it would be months until it was finalised.
He also said that while the allegations were serious, the accused man would not necessarily receive a jail sentence if he pleaded or was found guilty: sentencing statistics showed only half of those whose matters were finalised in the Local Court received a jail term, while in the District Court it was less than 50 per cent for people in his age bracket and history.
Mr Ward told the court that the defendant lived with his family and had held long-term employment.
He said his client did not share a social group nor live in the same suburb as the alleged victim.
There was no suggestion of any significant contact with the girl in the weeks since the alleged crimes, Mr Ward said, nor any further allegations.
Registrar Peter Ritchie said he took into account the man's lack of criminal history and the limited social ties between him and the alleged victim, which gave him reason to believe bail conditions could reduce any potential risks.
He granted the accused man bail, with conditions he live in Berkeley, report to police three times a week, surrender his passport, not attend places of international departure, not go near or contact the victim, and not go near or contact any child under 16 except family members.
The man will return to court later this month.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
