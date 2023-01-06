Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Berkeley man in Wollongong court, charged with sexual crimes against teenage girl

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 6 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Berkeley man accused of sexual crimes against teenage girl

A Berkeley man has been banned from contacting or being around anyone under the age of 16 after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.