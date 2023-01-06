Upgrades planned to make Mt Ousley Road more resilient

Work is under way to ensure sections of Mt Ousley Road can better stand up to wild weather.
Heavy rains in February, March and July last year saw landslips along a section of Mt Ousley Road.
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said that despite the "unprecedented and continuous" downpours, work crews were able to complete temporary repairs last year to ensure traffic could still use the road.
"There is currently no risk to the road or motorists," the spokeswoman said.
From Monday, night works will take place along the section of the slope on the northbound side of Mt Ousley Road, just past the New Mt Pleasant Road overpass.
"Work being carried out next week involves creating an access track on the slope as part of ongoing investigations and preparation for future repair work," the spokeswoman said.
"Transport for NSW is currently finalising a detailed repair plan to ensure the road is more resilient to future severe weather events."
The work will take place from 7pm to 5am from Monday to Thursday next week and will see the closure of the northbound left lane for 500 metres from the New Mt Pleasant Road overpass.
"The investigations require a lane closure northbound to provide safe site access for all workers," the spokeswoman said.
"The timing for this has been planned to minimise the impact on motorists, including freight operations."
During the lane closure a reduced speed limit of 40km/h up Mt Ousley Road will be in place.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.