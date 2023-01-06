Tahlia Wilson has had some interesting teammates during her career, but she never expected to share a field with the NSW Premier, an Olympic medallist and a rugby league legend.
But that situation will become a reality when the Albion Park wicketkeeper/batter takes part in the inaugural Sydney Thunder Celebrity Bash this Sunday.
The format for the novelty clash at Sydney Showground will be eight overs a side and is a curtain-raiser to the Sydney Smash between the Thunder and rivals Sydney Sixers. The Celebrity Bash will feature two teams - Thor and Storm - which are named after the franchise's two mascots.
Wilson has been named in the Storm outfit, with her teammates including Premier Dominic Perrottet, former Australian Diamonds captain Caitlin Bassett, ex-Test cricketer Doug Bollinger, Balmain Tigers legend Paul Sironen and professional boxer George Kambosos.
Thor representatives include Canterbury Bulldogs great Hazem El Masri, former New Zealand Test cricketer Lee Germon, NSW Swifts skipper Maddy Proud and Tokyo bronze medallist, boxer Harry Garside.
"When I was first asked to participate in the game, I was really excited to see the names on the list. I'm really pumped to play in it. It's all for a good cause and I think that's what makes the game a bit more important," Wilson told the Mercury.
"I think playing alongside and playing against Harry Garside and George Kambosos, I've heard a lot about how good they are at what they do. And another one I'm looking forward to playing with is Caitlin Bassett, she's our player development manager for Cricket NSW. She's been part of our crew for the past six months and she's always said 'I really want to get out there on the cricket field', so it will be awesome to get out there and see what she's like after the success she's had in netball.
"With the Sydney Smash on Sunday night, I think having a game like this beforehand, I'm sure the crowd will be in nice and early to watch. And still being school holidays will help, so I'm looking forward to having a big crowd there as well."
Wilson has been kept busy in the lead-up to the Bash, representing NSW Breakers in the Women's National Cricket League.
A batting masterclass from Ellyse Perry (147) guided Victoria to a big win over NSW on Thursday, but the Breakers will hope to return the favour when the sides meet again this Saturday.
"The results probably haven't gone our way, but with a young squad, I think we're improving really well and heading in the right direction for future years," Wilson said.
"Keeping wise, I've been happy with my form, but I'd like to score a few more runs. I feel like I'm in good touch, so it's just about putting it into practise in the game."
Wilson's busy schedule will continue throughout this month, after also being named to represent the Governor's General XI in a One-Day match against Pakistan on January 13 in Brisbane.
The 23-year-old said it was a great honour to be selected.
"It will just before the women start their ODIs, so I'm looking forward to that and hopefully contributing in that game," she said.
"I think these opportunities only improve my cricket and myself as a person, so I'm taking them with both hands."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
