"I think playing alongside and playing against Harry Garside and George Kambosos, I've heard a lot about how good they are at what they do. And another one I'm looking forward to playing with is Caitlin Bassett, she's our player development manager for Cricket NSW. She's been part of our crew for the past six months and she's always said 'I really want to get out there on the cricket field', so it will be awesome to get out there and see what she's like after the success she's had in netball.

