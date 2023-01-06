Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Endangered Illawarra-only shrub a thorn in side for Boral quarry expansion

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated January 6 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boral's Dunmore quarry pictured in 2018.

Boral's plan to expand its Dunmore quarry will likely have to go through the Commonwealth Environment Minister because it would involve the removal of about 900 of an endangered shrub only found in this area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.