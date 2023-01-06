Thank God for the surf life saving movement: Letters, January 7, 2023

I would like to agree with Steven Thomas (Mercury, January 5) regarding wearing life jackets while swimming in unpatrolled surfing beaches, but it won't happen. I don't think anyone would carry life jackets to a beach. However for rock fishermen, it should be compulsory to wear one while fishing.
When a person is assisted by life savers from a rip, their first emotions are of shock and disbelieve. Nobody enters a surf believing it might end up in tragedy, but it sometimes does. The beaches on Australia's East coast are notoriously unstable, and it takes a good swimmer to know how to swim out of a rip.
I agree with Mr Thomas that more can be done.
Surf awareness should be taught in schools advertised on TV, and displayed on every plane that lands in Australia with tourist on board. Meanwhile, Thank God for the Australian Surf Life Saving movement.
John Pronk, Wollongong
Ray Peck smugly but rather stupidly responds to a question I recently raised about the incalculable 'cost of doing nothing' in regard to climate change ('More reading on climate required' - January 2).
All he has done in his response is show he can't tell the difference between 'maybes' and 'absolutes'.
He cites numbers going out 50 years generated by Deloitte Access Economics, and right at the beginning of his quotation the following words appear: "inaction on climate change could cost the world's economy...." , and so on. In other words, the set of numbers he's cited is just a 'maybe'.
I might not read as widely as Mr Peck but when I do, I understand the meaning of the words on the page. And unlike most climate-change obsessed lefties, I know the difference between a maybe and an absolute.
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
Response to the letter by Ray Peck, "More reading on climate required" (Mercury, January 2) no, that is wrong Mr Peck. Climate disaster messages do cause mental health, anxiety and stress issues.
Witnessing teenagers having an emotional breakdown on television because they've been indoctrinated at school that climate change is going to destroy the planet?
Former US Vice President Al Gore started the climate change hoax with what he labelled "The 10 Year Challenge".
In 1993 Mr Gore said, "We only have 10 years to save the planet".
He used the same phrase in 2003, 2013 and surprise, surprise, in 2022 Mr Gore said, "We only have 10 years to save the planet".
The left's climate religion is just a load of dribble, and the con-job of the century.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
