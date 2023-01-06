Illawarra Mercury
Thank God for the surf life saving movement: Letters, January 7, 2023

January 7 2023 - 4:30am
Picture by Sylvia Liber

I would like to agree with Steven Thomas (Mercury, January 5) regarding wearing life jackets while swimming in unpatrolled surfing beaches, but it won't happen. I don't think anyone would carry life jackets to a beach. However for rock fishermen, it should be compulsory to wear one while fishing.

