A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital after he was trapped in his car for half an hour following a crash at Macquarie Pass on Friday.
Emergency services were called to the Illawarra Highway at Clover Hill Road shortly after 11am, with traffic in both directions impacted by the accident.
Paramedics, with the help of other emergency services, removed the trapped man from his car carefully as he had neck pain and suspected back injuries.
He was taken to Wollongong Hospital in a stable condition, according to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson.
Five other passengers, who were travelling in the van, were assessed at the scene by paramedics and did not sustain any injuries.
Transport Management Centre is advising drivers to expect delays and exercise caution.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.