Matt Renshaw sat there on the boundary line, battling COVID, and his nerves following a Test recall and an unruly umbrella unable to cope with the bursts of wind and drizzle.
If anything, this was probably the contest of the summer, his fight with the elements.
More than once, the umbrella turned itself outside in, Renshaw failing to cope with the conditions to the amusement of the crowd and the team drink, gear and message runners nearby.
Australia may as well have been 3-1000 at the time, though Renshaw eventually went out and made five off 11 balls, as many runs as Usman Khawaja was left short of a double century, before the weather halted play early on Thursday and again on Friday.
The last time Renshaw played a Test was back in 2018 in South Africa - when the Aussies suffered great humiliation of losing by 492 runs, after the infamous sandpaper-gate scandal which ended Cameron Bancroft's top-level careerl saw Steve Smith resign as captain and led to the ongoing leadership saga involving Dave Warner.
Even on his return, Renshaw was promptly exiled again because of his COVID symptoms, which forced him to stand adrift of the team during the national anthem and again on the fence with his pads on.
The common line has been Renshaw's selection is with an eye to the India tour in February, before Australia contemplate The Ashes in June and July.
Hopefully the dead-rubber selections of Renshaw and Ashton Agar prove fruitful in India, because even in triumph, it has been a miserable summer of cricket.
Warner, Labuschagne and Smith have each scored double tons, Labuschagne has two more centuries, so too wicketkeeper Alex Carey and Travis Head.
Nathan Lyon has taken 6-for, the since-injured Cameron Green and captain Pat Cummins with bags of five.
But aside from fearsome pace from the moustachioed Anrich Nortje and some support from left-armer Marco Jansen, the South Africans have been uncompetitive.
Their batting has been pathetic, some of Dean Elgar's strategies in the field really quite bizarre.
And yes, this is coming from a columnist whose best cricketing achievements were captaining University fourth grade to two losing grand finals, in seasons where the biggest foe was sometimes a hangover from the night before.
Scheduling has long been a problem in cricket, with endless demands for meaningless Twenty20 and one-day matches, but the five-day version has its own problems.
Previous opponents West Indies are closer to having Test status revoked than resembling the fearsome teams of the 1970s and 80s.
At least, as a result of financial pressure in the new $1.51 billion Seven and Foxtel broadcast deal, Cricket Australia conceded the Big Bash golden egg has been overcooked.
There'll be 20 less matches from 2024, including a more family-friendly school holiday time fixture.
Crucially, it will help secure more big-name internationals because they're playing shorter stints in Australia.
The revamp might also help retain and renew public interest in the battle for hearts and minds against basketball and football.
With the injury-cursed Illawarra Hawks' write-off of an NBL season, the disgraceful pitch-invasion scenes in the Melbourne A-League derby and cricket's major and ongoing Mankad identity crisis it's been a weird old summer.
While generally basketball is experiencing its great renaissance, soccer still has an ace to play, perhaps gaining a big boost domestically next summer after the women's World Cup in July.
As with the Matildas, this year could truly be a crowning glory for this generation's Australian Test team.
Warner and Khawaja are 36, Lyon 35, Smith and Scott Boland 33, Mitch Starc almost 33, the sparingly-used Michael Neser 32, Josh Hazelwood 32 next week and Carey 31.
Age shall weary them soon.
The upcoming showdowns with India and England will be defining chapters for Australia, not the one-sided batterings they've delivered.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.