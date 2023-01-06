COVID-19 death toll in NSW 77 after first week of 2023

Seven people died from COVID-19 in the final two weeks of 2022 in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District.
In NSW Health's latest report says in the final fortnight of the year there were 95 COVID-19 deaths across the state.
However the department said those deaths may not have occurred in the week in which they were reported due to delays over the holidays.
Of those fatalities, 31 were aged care residents - 21 died at a care facility and 10 in hospital - and seven people died at home.
In the Illawarra Shoalhaven 135 people in the final weeks of 2022 were admitted to hospital with COVID-19 - the sixth highest admission rate in the state's 15 local health districts.
Eight people needed treatment in ICU.
There were 59,652 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the two weeks of the year.
COVID-19 cases for week ending December 31 (22,281) were down 40 per cent on the previous week (37,371).
Meanwhile in the state's weekly update, NSW recorded 19,793 cases - a decrease on the 27,665 recorded the week before.
Across NSW In the seven days to 4pm Thursday, a further 77 people lost their lives to COVID.
