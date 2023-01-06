A third man has faced court after two men were stabbed at Woonona on New Year's Eve, putting one in intensive care.
Luke Krajnovic, 35, appeared at Wollongong Local Court on Friday following his arrest the day before, charged with affray, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
On the night of December 31, emergency services attended Adams Parade in Woonona after reports of an assault.
There they found two 43-year-old men with stab wounds, one of whom was still in intensive care on Thursday.
Police arrested and charged Krajnovic's two co-accused after attending homes in Woods Avenue, Woonona and Crana Place in Mangerton on Wednesday.
Sky Nikola Bozinov and Brett James Buddle fronted court on Thursday and applied for bail, but their applications were refused.
Bozinov was charged with affray and robbery in company, while Buddle was charged with affray, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company and causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent.
Krajnovic was arrested in the Wollongong CBD about 12.20pm that same day.
He appeared at court on Friday from the holding cells, but did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused.
Krajnovic will return to court in March.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
