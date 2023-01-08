Heading for an ice age - climate change debate: Letters, January 9, 2023

I have been following, with interest, the debate on Climate Change where Richard Burnett has taken the Devil's Advocacy position.
The response from Geoff Mooney (January 4) should not go unchallenged. He quotes Australian Financial regulators as his source.
He cites the property values will fall by up to $570B by 2030. Property prices are driven by willingness to pay. We have just seen a reported drop in property prices in Sydney of 17 per cent in a year, with nothing to do with climate change.
He cites the accumulated loss of wealth due to reduced agriculture productivity. "Loss of wealth" is an emotional trigger used by accountants to justify their arguments.
Wealth has nothing to do with climate change. I have seen this "wealth" statement before to justify actions by governments that are contrary to good engineering and social practices.
Claim the Murray Basin output will halve by 2050; This statement/prediction has been made before, by "climate experts", only for nature to show it to be wrong.
Wheat yields in WA are projected to fall by 49 per cent if greenhouse gasses remain high. The South Australian grower of tomatoes increases the level of CO2 in his greenhouses to growth the tomatoes quicker.
Science studies show the higher the CO2 level the faster the growth for all flora provided there is adequate water and sunshine.
Agriculture economists predicted Australia will have record agriculture output over the next 3-5 years as a result of the increase moisture in the soil from the recent rain and flooding.
Last year Australia produced a record grain crop of over 50 million tonne. The crops are carbohydrates. All the carbon in these products came from CO2 (a greenhouse gas) in the atmosphere.
The calculations for Australia's net zero Greenhouse emissions does not account for the volume of CO2 taken up by food crops, grasses or native forests.
If it did it is probable Australia would have a positive value for reducing greenhouse gasses.
Similarly there are many studies that support the stance taken by Mr Burnett. By way of example, during my Environmental Science studies, a chart that caught my attention was one that showed the earth gradually heating over millenniums only to drop 15 degrees in one hundred years.
If the world did not gradually heat we would still be in an ice age.
There are currently scholars who are predicting we have reached the point, both in time and temperature levels, that could mean a return to the ice age.
They cite the recent cold temperatures, across the northern hemisphere, in recent years, as indicative of the plunge to the ice age has already started.
Let the debate continue.
Ian Young, Towradgi
