A Figtree woman has spent nine days stuck in hospital awaiting a pacemaker replacement, unable to return home without risking death.
Deborah King's pacemaker, manufactured by Boston Scientific, was recalled in mid-2021 but she said she received no notification from either the manufacturer nor Westmead Hospital, where she had recent pacemaker checks.
It was only when it went into safety mode on December 28 - which could trigger inappropriate loss of pacing, causing serious injury or death - that Ms King became aware something was wrong.
When it happened she was transferred to Westmead Hospital, where her heart specialists practised, but Ms King felt doctors and nurses were not listening.
Once back home, she received a call to make an appointment with her specialist but the holidays made this difficult so she called the Healthdirect hotline, which advised her to go to hospital.
At Wollongong Hospital, she was told that she could die if she returned home and her pacemaker failed - but she cannot have the pacemaker replaced there, and must go back to Westmead.
On Friday afternoon she was told she was getting moved to Westmead, but within half an hour transfer was cancelled due to the inclement weather and she was advised it would possibly happen on Saturday.
Ms King has now spent nine days in hospital with a pacemaker that is not working properly, which could damage the heart muscle.
On top of that it causes her pain, because it contracts her chest and arm muscles 72 times a minute.
"You don't want to end up with life-changing consequences so although I would prefer to be at home, I know the consequences of my pacemaker not working - it means I have no heartbeat," she said.
Ms King is worried that the delay in treatment could trigger a life-altering event like a stroke; she is also concerned about a heightened risk of contracting COVID-19 in hospital.
On top of that, the situation has delayed other medical treatment she needs.
"I am angry. Angry that the pacemaker was recalled for starters," Ms King said of the situation.
"And then angry at the timeframe and also that public holidays have made the whole situation inconvenient for everyone."
A nurse of decades' experience, she said there was systemic failure within the NSW health system.
"I know the systems in place - that when there are 12 ambulances backed up here at Wollongong, as there has been, the impacts are enormous. And the same goes for Westmead and every other hospital," she said.
The Mercury contacted both the Illawarra Shoalhaven and Western Sydney Local Health Districts.
A spokesperson from the Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD said specialist teams from Wollongong and Westmead hospitals were in close contact regarding Ms King's care.
"The NSW public health system is highly networked, and local health districts throughout the state work together daily to ensure patients receive optimal care," the spokesperson said.
"The patient is currently being cared for in Wollongong Hospital's Cardiac Ward and is scheduled to be transferred to Westmead Hospital in the coming days."
Western Sydney LHD has not commented as Ms King is not yet their patient.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
