Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Albion Parks woman bags 100k lotto win

By Newsroom
Updated January 6 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albion Park woman bags 100k lotto win

An Albion Park woman has bagged a $100,000 lotto win on Thursday, after another Wollongong woman claimed a win earlier that morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.