Albion Park woman bags 100k lotto win

An Albion Park woman has bagged a $100,000 lotto win on Thursday, after another Wollongong woman claimed a win earlier that morning.
The woman found out the news after winning the first prize in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot drawn on Thursday, January 5.
She is now planning an overseas holiday, according to The Lott, after picking 10 random numbers when she purchased the ticket at Shellharbour Square Newsagency.
"I couldn't believe it," she said. "It feels great to have won the top prize finally.
"My family and I have been wanting to go to Europe for quite some time now. "Now, we can look at planning a trip!"
