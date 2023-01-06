Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Teen flown to hospital after car, motorbike crash at Unanderra

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 6 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A teenage boy has been airlifted to hospital with injuries to his pelvis following a car and motorbike accident at Unanderra on Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.