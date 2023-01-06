Teen flown to hospital after car, motorbike crash at Unanderra

A teenage boy has been airlifted to hospital with injuries to his pelvis following a car and motorbike accident at Unanderra on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services responded to calls of the accident on the corner of Fraser Street and the Princes Highway about 2pm.
The motorbike rider was a male in his late teens who sustained multiple fractures to the lower body and a possible pelvic injury, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
He was airlifted to Liverpool hospital in the Toll rescue helicopter in a "serious condition".
Two women, who were in the car, were taken to Wollongong Hospital, one with a facial injury the spokesperson said.
A witness said one woman also sustained fractured ribs. It is understood the women are in a stable condition.
More to come as details become available.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
