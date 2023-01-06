With its hanging gardens, indoor forests and wooden details, the latest artist impressions of the University of Wollongong's Health and Wellness Precinct pain a picture of a cross-generational paradise.
Young people do yoga while their elders stroll past, birds and children play and nature is "omnipresent", the concept designs show.
A group of kangaroos looks on from the foreground.
We could almost imagine we're on the utopian planet Pandora from Avatar - or at least its recreation at Singapore's Gardens by the Bay.
Holistic design and organic resonance are star themes, bringing the outdoors in and the inside out.
The buildings would use wood because it "makes us feel warm and connected while stainless steel has the opposite effect".
The design documents are on the NSW Government's Major Projects website, showing the "Green Heart" of the precinct planned for the Innovation Campus at North Wollongong. The application in train is for the health services clinic as part of the project's Stage 1.
