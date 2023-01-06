Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

UOW wellness precinct designs depict a utopian vision up there with Avatar

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
January 6 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bringing the outside in, and the inside out are among the themes used in the design for the "green heart" of the new Health and Wellness precinct, which mixes aged care with student life.

With its hanging gardens, indoor forests and wooden details, the latest artist impressions of the University of Wollongong's Health and Wellness Precinct pain a picture of a cross-generational paradise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.