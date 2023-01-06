Illawarra Mercury
Strong southerly shares the sand around Port Kembla

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated January 6 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 4:34pm
Tons of sand blasted its way off Port Kembla Beach onto nearby roads and pavements as the weather deteriorated from it Christmas glory to a miserable grey pastiche on Friday.

