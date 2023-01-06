Strong southerly shares the sand around Port Kembla

Tons of sand blasted its way off Port Kembla Beach onto nearby roads and pavements as the weather deteriorated from it Christmas glory to a miserable grey pastiche on Friday.
It didn't get as far as it could have thanks to Wollongong City Council's dedicated dunes crew. They know full well the impact of a strong southerly and were on hand to respond when sand moved beyond the dunes.
"All our beaches experience the movement of sand. It's a natural process and can be influenced by the tide, sea and swell conditions, rainfall and the flow of stormwater, strong winds, or a combination of these weather conditions," a council spokesperson said.
READ MORE:
The team will continue to monitor the weather conditions and will inspect the site across the weekend, should the winds continue from the south.
Although weather experts are predicting the weather will improve over the weekend, don't expect a weekend of blazing sun and blue skies, they warned.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Friday should be the wettest of the next few days in the Illawarra with showers continuing into the evening.
A hazardous surf warning was in place for much of the day, and not just on the Illawarra coast but further south at Batemans Bay and Eden, too.
While the surf warning was cancelled later in the day, surfers, swimmers, boaters and fishers were advised to think carefully before venturing out.
And the same applies for Saturday as a strong wind warning has already been issued for the Illawarra. Sydney and the Hunter are similarly placed wind-wise.
In the Illawarra on Saturday, the chances of rain are declared "medium" - or about 60 per cent.
The partly cloudy conditions will continue with southerly winds up to 30km/h expected.
But wait - that ray of light is Sunday's forecast when the weather should improve noticeably.
It is expected to be a mostly sunny day with a top temp of 23 degrees.
Winds will be south to south-westerly, becoming light during the morning.
And there's just a 10 per cent chance of rain.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.