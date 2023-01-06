Another tough week has finished on a sour note for the Hawks, who lost import Michael Frazier to a suspected season-ending injury during their 103-95 loss to the 36ers on Friday night.
Just one day after fellow import Peyton Siva (shoulder) was ruled out for the rest of the season, Frazier suffered a suspected broken arm during the first quarter of their match in Adelaide. The guard will be sent for scans on Saturday, but he is likely to miss the rest of Illawarra's campaign.
It continues a disastrous few months for the Hawks with injuries, who lost Justin Robinson to a season-ending knee issue after just one game, while George King was also sent home to the US for rehabilitation on an ankle concern.
The fourth hammer blow came after Frazier started the game in great form, scoring 11 points, on his return from a minor hamstring issue.
In his absence, the Hawks were gutsy all night, never allowing their opponents to stamp their authority on the contest. Illawarrra battled their way to an eight-point lead late in the fourth, before their opponents surged back on an 17-0 run on their way to sealing an eight-point win.
It means the Hawks have slumped to a 2-18 season record, including dropping their past eight straight matches.
In a positive for Jacob Jackomas's men, co-captain Tyler Harvey led the scoring with 22 points, while Deng Deng mustered 19 points and seven boards. Sam Froling finished his night with a double-double, contributing 14 points and 10 rebounds.
For Adelaide, Daniel Johnson (18 points and eight rebounds) was superb, and teammates Antonius Cleveland, Anthony Drmic and Ian Clark scored 16 points apiece.
"When they play like that, I'm always proud of them," Hawks coach Jackomas said.
"I know, from the outside world, the record is terrible. But the amount of hits that these guys are getting and they're still refusing to roll over. And I know everyone in the league is waiting for them to do so, so they can take some shots at them.
"But we're doing something right now in this space. Guys are getting big-time minutes that would never get big-time minutes any other time, and they're learning. Tyler's carrying us on the scoreline, despite them sending two [opponents] to him - the criticism on him is unwarranted, considering what he's playing against.
"That's no disrespect to our guys, it's just that we've got one American again. So of course I'm proud of them and I'd love to get them a win, and eventually, we will."
Drmic looked red-hot early, scoring his team's first seven points (including two three-pointers) as the 36ers took a 7-4 lead. Frazier then drained one from long range, before Mitch McCarron returned serve soon after as Adelaide edged out to a 12-11 advantage.
Frazier continued to prove crucial, taking his first-quarter tally to 11 points, but Ian Clark sunk two threes as the hosts led 23-19 at the first break.
Both sides weren't afraid to shoot from deep in the opening quarter, with Adelaide going 5/6 from three-point range, while the Hawks sunk 2-6.
Froling lifted in the second stanza for Illawarra, scoring seven points, but it was the hosts who held a 35-28 advantage.
Harvey stemmed the flow with a bucket from long range, however, the 36ers continued to threaten in offence to lead by eight points. Mangok Mathiang and Deng started to find their groove, combining for eight points, as the Hawks cut the deficit to four.
Adelaide's Johnson then sunk two three throws, however, Harvey's buzzer-beating three cut the margin to 50-47 at the main break.
The three-point scoring frenzy continued in the third, with the Hawks sinking three from deep courtesy of Deng, Harvey and Swaka Lo Buluk. Adelaide's Robert Franks returned serve at the other end, but the Hawks nudged out to a 60-57 lead.
But two ex-Hawks players returned to haunt them, with Cleveland and Hyrum Harris combining for seven points, as the hosts wrestled back a 64-60 advantage.
Harvey then mustered a bucket from deep, but his joy was short lived as Clark hit back immediately with a three-pointer. The arm-wrestle continued during the third stanza, with Adelaide leading 72-71 with two minutes remaining.
Veteran Tim Coenraad lifted his teammates with a bucket from long range, before Froling drew a foul while shooting on the buzzer to be sent to the charity stripe. The Hawks co-captain nailed one attempt, as the visitors drew level at 75-75 going into the final quarter.
Illawarra started the fourth in great form, going on a 6-2 run to jump out to an 81-77 lead.
Adelaide hit back through buckets to Johnson and Cleveland, but the visitors again responded by going on a 8-0 run, highlighted by another Harvey three.
The Hawks continued to show spirit with Will Hickey putting a huge block on Johnson, however, the ball ricocheted to Clark, who sunk a three-pointer. Cleveland also sunk one from deep soon after to cut the margin to 89-87.
McCarron's layup then saw the hosts draw level, before Franks sunk back-to-back threes as the 36ers went on a 17-0 run to give Adelaide a 98-89 advantage.
A Harvey three-pointer ended that run and Deng drained three free throws, but it was in vain, as the 36ers claimed an eight-point victory.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
