Michael Frazier injured as gallant Illawarra Hawks go down in Adelaide

By Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 6 2023 - 10:07pm, first published 9:30pm
Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas gives instructions to his players during Friday night's game in Adelaide. Picture by Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Another tough week has finished on a sour note for the Hawks, who lost import Michael Frazier to a suspected season-ending injury during their 103-95 loss to the 36ers on Friday night.

