Christopher Dent, accused of attacking man with axe at Bunnings, breaches Supreme Court bail

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 6 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 7:30pm
Christopher Dent was refused bail on Thursday. Picture from Facebook.

An Illawarra man accused of seriously injuring a man by attacking him with an axe at Bunnings has breached his bail by allegedly making threats to a woman in a series of text messages, a court has heard.

