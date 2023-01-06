An Illawarra man accused of seriously injuring a man by attacking him with an axe at Bunnings has breached his bail by allegedly making threats to a woman in a series of text messages, a court has heard.
Christopher Dent made a bid for release at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, after he was charged with contravening an apprehended violence order and stalking or intimidation.
The court heard Dent was granted strict bail in the Supreme Court last year after he allegedly picked up an axe in Bunnings and hit a man in the back of the head with it, leaving him with "significant injuries" including permanent hearing loss in one ear.
The father-of-two faces charges of reckless wounding and reckless grievous bodily harm in relation to this alleged incident.
Police will allege he breached his bail condition to be of good behaviour after he reportedly texted a woman he is prohibited from contacting by way of an AVO.
Dent allegedly sent a series of texts containing threats, the court heard, including one that said "you will get what you deserve after my jail sh-t" and "I will come for you".
Police obtained a statement from the woman and claim she took screenshots of the threats.
Dent was arrested and in court, Registrar Tina McKenna found the breach established.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall expressed concern for the safety of the alleged victim and wider community, arguing his strict bail conditions were not enough to keep him from offending.
Ms McKenna refused bail and said Dent is "highly likely" to serve a full-time jail sentence if found guilty of the fresh offences.
The matter was adjourned to January 9.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
