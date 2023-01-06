It's been more than 1900 days since Elton John wowed Wollongong in 2017.
It was a very different time.
On Sunday, and again on Tuesday, the Sir Elton (or Rocket Man or Captain Fantastic or Reggie) will tickle the ivories at ... Newcastle.
A crowd of more than 28,500 is expected to pack into the Broadmeadow venue on Sunday, and again on Tuesday, as the rock icon begins the Australian leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.
READ MORE:
It's all of 270km up the road, but it's light years away from WIN Stadium back in 2017. In so many ways.
Wollongong was pumped for the then 70-year-old's first show in town ... and Elton didnt disappoint.
From the moment he stepped out of his chopper early in the afternoon, to the delight of those perched high on balconies overlooking WIN Entertainment Centre, to outside the stadium more than two hours later, the love was real.
Harbour Street resident Robert Laidlaw, a proud gay man and lifelong fan, was among the first to spot the British superstar.
When he got out of the helicopter I was screaming at the top of my lungs, he said. He gave a bow and a kiss Im sure it was for me.
For seven 'Tiny Dancers' from Newcastle, the concert was a great way to celebrate their 35-year high school reunion.
One of the seven, Kim Roulston, said the group now kept in touch via their shared social media page, entitled Tiny Dancers.
''We call ourselves that because of her shared love of Elton,'' she said. ''So coming here seemed the perfect way to celebrate our reunion. His music is so happy - it makes you want to dance.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.