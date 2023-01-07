WHETHER you love head-banging to metal, cutting the rug to electronic pop or singing loud along to anthemic rock - there's plenty of major acts releasing new albums in 2023 to get excited about.
Metallica, 72 Seasons - release date April 14: The world's biggest metal band return with their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, and their first since 2016's Hardwired...To Self-Destruct.
The Enter Sandman juggernaut long ago strayed away from their controversial '90s period of experimenting with more commercial sounds and have knuckled down on creating propulsive metal riffs.
If first single Lux Eterna is any indication, fans can expect the 12-track, 77-minute album to emulate their classic '80s sound.
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Council Skies - release due in May: The Oasis songwriter's fourth solo album will be a tribute to his working-class upbringing in a council estate in Manchester.
In October Gallagher dropped the first single, Pretty Boy, which features The Smiths' legendary guitarist Johnny Marr.
After dabbling in more electronic and dance-rock sounds, Council Skies is predicted to return to Gallagher's traditional brand of athemic indie-rock.
Lana Del Ray, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - release date March 10: Lana Del Ray's cinematic artistry enchanted on Norman F--king Rockwell (2019) and Chemtrails Over The Country Club (2021) so there will be plenty of interest in where her ninth album carries fans.
The title track was released last month and continued Del Ray's uncanny knack of combining golden nostalgia with modern urgency.
DMA'S, How Many Dreams? - release date March 31: On 2020 album The Glow, Sydney indie-rock three-piece, DMA'S, announced their intention to move towards a more electronic-dance sound.
On fourth album How Many Dreams? DMA'S are keeping a foot in both electronic and rock camps. Released singles Olympia, Everybody's Saying Thursday Is The Weekend and I Don't Need To Hide make it clear there's gonna be plenty of arena singalongs.
