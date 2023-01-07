There was some dodgy weather in the latter stages of the event, but nothing was going to stop the George Bass Surf Marathon on the far South Coast - with the competition wrapping up on Saturday.
Read more: Hawks import injury curse strikes again
A number of Illawarra competitors took part in proceedings during the week and it was Kiama Downs' Nathan Haythorpe who had a stellar week of racing.
Day one saw a second placed finish for Bulli in the Male Super Vet Boat. Haythorpe took away Pickett Memorial Trophy honours, coming in first in the Male Spec Ski and in doing so, broke the record for the race that had been held since 1997. Pete Gallagher (Kiama) finished third in the subsequent event.
In the last few days of competition - dodgy weather threatened to put a halt to proceedings but to the credit of all involved, the organisers pushed through. It has been confirmed that the Marathon will push through once again next year, with an eye on the competition's 50th anniversary in 2025.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.