It's been the season from hell for the Hawks, but star import Tyler Harvey has assured fans that Illawarra will continue to put up a fight.
Illawarra slumped to an appalling 18-2 season record following their 103-95 loss in Adelaide on Friday night, which was also their eighth successive defeat.
The result was further compounded by import Michael Frazier suffering a suspected broken arm in the first quarter. He is expected to miss the remainder of the Hawks' campaign.
It was just another body blow for Illawarra and came one day after Peyton Siva (shoulder) was ruled out for the season. If he doesn't return in 2022/23, Frazier will become the fourth import to be sidelined for the rest of their campaign, alongside Justin Robinson (knee) and George King (ankle).
With seemingly everything going against them, the Hawks could almost be forgiven for completely dropping their bundle.
However, Harvey says that's not going to happen.
"We're getting better each and every day, and that starts with me and [Hawks co-captain] Sam (Froling). But we're not a bunch of guys that are going to roll over, we're going to battle and keep at it," the 29-year-old guard said.
"And the good days are coming for us. I know for me, personally, during my journey that there's been tough times like this but the storm always ends at some point. We'll be looking back on this one day realising that we were battle tested but got through it, and it will make us stronger men."
During my journey that there's been tough times like this, but the storm always ends at some point.- - Tyler Harvey
With Frazier sidelined for the majority of their clash with the 36ers, Harvey led Illawarra's scoring with 22 points, while Deng Deng mustered 19 points and seven boards, and Froling managed a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds).
The Hawks battled all night, never allowing their opponents to get away from them in the contest. The visitors even managed to take an eight-point lead during the fourth quarter before Adelaide surged back, going on a 17-0 run to set up the win.
Illawarra shot at 48 per cent from the field during the game and the team - in particular Harvey - copped some flak from fans for giving up their lead in the final stanza. However, coach Jacob Jackomas believes the feedback on his star is unfair.
"Tyler's us carrying on the score line, despite them sending two [opponents] to him - the criticism on him is unwarranted, considering what he's playing against. That's no disrespect to our guys, it's just that we've got one American [left] again," Jackomas said.
"I know, from the outside world, the record is terrible. But the amount of hits that these guys are getting and they're still refusing to roll over. And I know everyone in the league is waiting for them to do so, so they can take some shots at them.
"When they play like that [against the 36ers], I'm always proud of them. I'd love to get them a win and, eventually, we will."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.