The Magpies have started 2023 on the right foot after claiming a thrilling two-wicket win over Helensburgh on Saturday.
In an intriguing Cricket contest at Judy Masters Oval - which marked the resumption of the Cricket Illawarra competition after the Christmas break - the Tigers batted first and compiled 111 runs, with Toby Whittington (5/27) starring with the ball.
In reply, Balgownie were in deep trouble at roughly 8/70. However, Adam Berwick (41 not out) and Jake Brown (12no) dug in to see the side home in the 35th over.
"Jake was outstanding, he really batted well above his age. He's only fresh 15 and he's been keeping really well this year as well," Magpies captain Jamie Fleming said.
"The curator did a very good job to get us on yesterday and we started on time. The wicket wasn't bad, but I think there was a bit of rustiness from our batsmen."
Fleming was also delighted with Whittington's effort to finish with five wickets.
"Toby's come down from Camden this year. In the last two games, he's opened the bowling and he's got a 5-for and 3-for, so he's really got us off to a good start," he said.
"Our fielding and bowling was great, though our batting left a little bit to be desired. But the win is the main thing to be honest."
Balgownie's victory came on a day where the majority of first grade games were called off due to rain in the lead-up to the weekend.
The result gives the Magpies a slight edge on their rivals, with the team fighting for a spot in the top two with Wollongong and University.
"It's a massive win for us," Fleming said.
"We've been on the other end of those where we haven't played, and other teams have played in previous years. And it can make up for a couple of losses that we had before Christmas."
The South Coast Cricket competition was also hampered by wet weather on the weekend, with only two first grade matches getting the green light.
The Rail kicked off proceedings after the Christmas break with a six-wicket win over Berry-Shoalhaven at Croome Sporting Complex, while the Ex-Servos beat Albion Park by 58 runs.
Berry-Shoalhaven batted first on Saturday and compiled 9/202, with David Crapp top-scoring with 68. Hayden Bagoly led the Razorbacks' attack with 3/42.
In reply, The Rail's chase was set up by an unbeaten 115 from opener Dylan Rae, who guided them to victory in the 38th over.
In the other game, Justin Weller blasted 121 as the Ex-Servos scored an imposing total of 7/274, with the Eagles mustering 7/216 in their innings. Weller capped a great game by taking 3/33.
