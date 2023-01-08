Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Balgownie bring in new year with Cricket Illawarra victory over Tigers

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 8 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Bunyan and his Magpies teammates celebrate a wicket earlier this season. Picture by Robert Peet

The Magpies have started 2023 on the right foot after claiming a thrilling two-wicket win over Helensburgh on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.