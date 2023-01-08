Illawarra Mercury
TOLL rescue helicopter called to accident involving cyclist in Kiama

Desiree Savage
Desiree Savage
Updated January 8 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 1:18pm
The TOLL rescue helicopter has landed in Kiama on Sunday with reports a cyclist had crashed at high speed.

