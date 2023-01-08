The TOLL rescue helicopter has landed in Kiama on Sunday with reports a cyclist had crashed at high speed.
A 25-year-old woman had been riding with a group of seven cyclists when a friend said she "misjudged a turn" at the corner of Jamberoo Road and Banksia Drive around 11.11am.
Multiple units from police and NSW Ambulance responded, including the Crash Investigation Unit, Highway Patrol and TOLL rescue helicopter.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Terry Morrow said the chopper was called due to the incident involving high speed, with the helicopter landing near Kiama Sports Complex.
Inspector Morrow said the woman suffered a broken femur which would require surgery, as well as other minor injuries.
The injured woman was flown to St George Hospital in Sydney.
A witness who had been cycling with the woman said the group were a little shaken but ok. He said they were part of a regular cycle group from Wollongong.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
