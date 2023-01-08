Illawarra coach Jacob Jackomas says his players have enjoyed the chance to recharge and re-set ahead of Tuesday night's clash with the JackJumpers.
The Hawks enjoyed a small break following their eight-point defeat in Adelaide on Friday night, which could be crucial as they look to snap an eight-game losing streak on return to the WIN Entertainment Centre.
"These guys are conditioned to play games, but rest is our friend right now. And it's about getting away from each other for a little bit and re-setting," Jackomas said.
"But I know when we get back in the gym, we're going to have another great day. And then we'll see what we can do in front of our home fans [on Tuesday]."
Illawarra had their chances to cause an upset on Friday night - including leading by eight points in the last quarter - before eventually falling 103-95 to the 36ers.
The defeat means that their season record now stands at 2-18, which Jackomas admits is "terrible". However, he said some positives had emerged during the tough times.
"We're doing something right now in this space," the Hawks mentor said.
"Guys are getting big-time minutes that would never get big-time minutes any other time, and they're learning."
It's about getting away from each other for a little bit and re-setting.- - Jacob Jackomas
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.