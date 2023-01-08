Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Life was spiralling out of control': Nick Kyrgios opens up in Netflix series ahead of Australian Open

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
January 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Kyrgios. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Nick Kyrgios says he was "drinking every single night", his life spiralling out of control before deciding to put family and friends before the pressure of life in sport's spotlight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.