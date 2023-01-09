Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

HOOPLA: Hungry Deng provides boost for battling Illawarra Hawks during NBL campaign

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
January 9 2023 - 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra forward Deng Deng high-fives a Hawks teammate during warm-ups ahead of a game at the WIN Entertainment Centre. Picture by Adam McLean

In a tough campaign, the Hawks have needed a spark. They've found one in recent times in the form of Deng Deng.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.