Lap up those endorphins, but do it safely

It might be sheer optimism attributable to the new year, but we're pinning our hopes on the weather in 2023.
Not just to behave better than it has in the past 12 months, but to lift our collective mood after a few testing years.
The Bureau of Meteorology won't release its full Annual Climate Statement for 2022 until February 2023, but already we know record rain swamped the Illawarra.
There was so much rain that it took just nine months to rewrite the region's rainfall records.
It was the second-wettest year on record across the state (after 1950) and the fourth time the country experienced three consecutive La Nina events since 1900.
So just as COVID-19 restrictions kept up cooped up inside for a couple of years, La Nina and the subsequent rain was largely responsible for our lack of vitamin D.
However climate models predict La Nina to weaken this month and next.
That good weather - as we experienced yesterday - brings a different set of challenges: from traffic snarls along our gorgeous coast to poor decisions being made by people at our beaches which put themselves and others in danger.
But with Sunday's fine weather also came a positive report from NSW Maritime on the behaviour of the region's boaters and jetski riders.
Medical researches believe sunshine helps release endorphins which make us feel good. Here's hoping that natural high is more consistently available this year.
