The Illawarra Mercury's award-winning photographers captured tens of thousands of images over 2022 - of people and places, of celebration and success as well as abject sadness and injustice.
We've asked them to whittle down their favourite images of 2022 to just 10.
The first of the four-part series starts today. These images are from the camera of Adam McLean.
The man accused of sparking a siege in North Wollongong that lasted almost five hours on Thursday has been named.
Trevor Leal, 25, appeared at Wollongong Local Court on Friday via video link from the holding cells.
The North Wollongong resident was charged with nine offences in relation the events. READ MORE
The iconic Harlem Globetrotters will bring their outrageous brand of basketball to the Wollongong Entertainment Centre on Monday.
Wollongong basketballl fans will be treated to a wild line-up of tricks after the players bagged several World Records last year. The Globetrotters are known for their gravity-defying Guinness World Record attempts, from blindfolded slam-dunks to 30-metre bounce shots. READ MORE
A girl with a big heart, Lily Van De Putte was the kind of person who would literally take the blankets from her own home to give to someone sleeping rough.
Her father, John, recalls this memory as he pays tribute to his kind, generous 14-year-old daughter, a week on from the terrible crash that killed her and four other teenagers at Buxton. READ MORE
A group of Wollongong partygoers had an unexpected stop during their limousine journey on Saturday afternoon, after they became stuck in floodwaters on Springhill Road.
Fire and Rescue NSW were called out to an "in water rescue" about 4pm, with reports that a vehicle had become stuck in the water. READ MORE
He's the undisputed champion, but Illawarra's UFC hero Alex Volkanovski believes he still has a long road to walk to be considered the greatest ever.
Volkanovski has won 20 straight fights, including against legends of the octagon like Max Holloway, Jose Aldo and Brian Ortega. READ MORE
It was close and there was nothing to separate the top riders all race, the Belgian wonder-kid, Remco Evenepoel has broken his nation's great drought by winning the elite men's road race in Wollongong and by doing so, securing the country's 'golden generation' status.
Australia's Michael Matthews won another medal on the world stage, claiming bronze in a last minute ditch to the finish line, backing up his silver medal at the championships in 2015. READ MORE
When Anne Howell was 30, she should have been relishing in the joy of having a new baby girl but instead was struggling to come to terms with a world where she seemed to be thrust into the future.
The once accomplished arts editor and senior journalist woke from a coma in hospital thinking she was a nine-year-old girl, staring blankly at a strange man who apparently was her husband and a "creature" she had no memory of giving birth to. READ MORE
In the space of a few days, leafy Ramah Avenue has transformed from a quiet and relatively unknown stretch up Mount Pleasant into an internationally recognised cycling destination.
The suburban street makes up the critical hill in the Wollongong 2022 city circuit, which is traversed up to 12 times by riders in the various road races. READ MORE
His coffin shrouded in a blue flag bearing the white dove of peace, union legend and activist Fred Moore was farewelled yesterday by unionists, politicians, First Nations peoples and family at Kembla Grange Racecourse.
Mr Moore was remembered for his lifelong commitment to workers, First Nations people and women. READ MORE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.