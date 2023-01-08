Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Adam McLean's best photos of 2022: From sieges to Harlem Globetrotters and everything in between

Updated January 9 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 8:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam McLean selects 10 photos from his 2022.

The Illawarra Mercury's award-winning photographers captured tens of thousands of images over 2022 - of people and places, of celebration and success as well as abject sadness and injustice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.