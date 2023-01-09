It's week three of the summer school holidays and for many of us that means going back to work if you haven't already.
Even if you aren't returning to the office, midway through the summer break is also the time parents start running out of ways to keep children entertained at home.
Luckily, there are still spots in a number of the school holiday workshops and activities running in the Illawarra.
Kid-friendly Gravity Gym at Warrawong is hosting Summer School Holiday Activities for children aged 3-13.
Gravity Gym says keeping the kids busy in the holidays does not need to be hard, thanks to its range of programs that suit all needs, ages and abilities.
Best of all, you don't need to be a registered member of the gym or have any previous experience to come along.
The Morning Preschool Program for children aged 3-5 runs will run weekdays between January 9-25 from 9.30am-noon. Children will have fun playing games and activities as well as doing craft.
The Gym Fun Camp for ages 5-13 runs weekdays between January 9-25, from 8am-5.30pm each day and offers a full day of fun, games and gymnastics. Grip socks are required.
There is also a Ninja Camp for children aged 6-13, which runs Monday to Friday between January 9-25, from 9am-3pm. The day is based around learning 'Free G' elements, plus building the strength/co-ordination needed to conquer the gym's Ninja course. Grip socks are required.
Boys' strength classes will run weekdays on January 10-24 from 5pm-6.30pm, while Boys' holiday training will take place on Mondays and Fridays from January 9-23, from 4pm-6pm.
Details/bookings here.
Wollongong Art Gallery provides workshops and activities for children aged 5-14 years during the school holidays.
Artist-run activities include experimentation and investigation of various media in a casual and fun environment.
The Summer School Holiday Workshop Program is running this week only and there are still tickets available to two events.
Friday, January 13: Aerial beach scene (painting), ages 5-8. Artist and educator Skye Zaracostas helps you feel those summer vibes in this aerial beach scene painting workshop. Students will be led through a step-by-step demonstration to create a beach scene painting to take home.10am-noon, $22 plus booking fee. Book here
Friday, January 13: Funny Faces (collage and mixed media), ages 5-8. Get kooky by composing a funny face artwork using collage techniques. Students will use magazine cut-outs as well as their own drawings to create a funny face artwork in this workshop led by artist and educator Skye Zaracostas.1pm-3pm, $22 plus booking fee. Book here
Wollongong University Science Space is the only dedicated immersive science experience in NSW and aims to advocate for and foster science literacy.
Science Space offers an amazing summer school holiday program, which includes its popular STEM camps.
The camps are running this week only and there are still some spots available.
The Game Designers workshop on Wednesday, January 11, will see aspiring video game developers explore the science behind digital animation as they design and animate a character for a game then create a playable platform game prototype using Bloxels.
Junior aviators can explore the amazing effects of air and wind in a day of flight-tastic fun by inventing a flying machine to test in a vertical wind tunnel, designing the ultimate paper plane and launching their own rocket outside at the Flight Academy workshops running Thursday, January 12, and Friday, January 13.
Sessions run 9am-3pm and have a maximum of 24 children. The camps are suitable for children aged 6-12 who are in years 1-6 at school. BYO morning tea, lunch, water bottle and a hat.
Cost is $100. Book here
While not offering workshops as such, Treetops Adventure Nowra is open every day of the school holidays from 9am to 5pm, except for Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
It offers various junior courses for children aged 3-7, as well as tree ropes courses for various skill levels in children aged 3-17.
There is also a KidZip course for children aged 8-12.
Prices vary. Details here
Green Connect Farm at Warrawong will host holiday farm play on Thursday, January 12, and Thursday, January 19, from 9am-11am.
Green Connect Farm is a special place to connect with nature, play and burn some energy in the fresh air.
The 11-acre award-winning urban farm follows organic farming and permaculture principles to produce vegetables, fruit, herbs, nuts, eggs, honey and free-range meat.
The school holiday program is open to children of all ages who are welcome to explore the gardens and creek and learn about growing 'fair food'.
Children can feed the pigs, goats, sheep and alpacas, pat chooks and help collect eggs. They can also visit the children's garden, play in the mud kitchen or enjoy the sustainable craft space.
Or they can go wild in a giant loose-parts play space courtesy of Junkyard Rascals.
Treetops Arts at Helensburgh is hosting a school holiday program for kids aged 5-16 this week and next week, with spots still available.
Choose from half-day and full-day programs running from January 9-13, and January 16-20.
The day starts at 10am with warm-up and introductions. Children then take part in 45 minutes of activities, and will rotate between four; gymnastics, aerials, parkour and swimming, with recess and lunch in between.
Children can leave at 1pm or stay for lunch and do one more activity before enjoying some free time until 3pm.
Cost is $50 (half-day) or $65 (full-day). Sibling discounts apply and early drop=off or late pick-up is available for an extra fee.
