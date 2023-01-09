The smell of the ocean, fresh local seafood, or a night on the town - what does summer mean to you? Music Farmers record store owner Jeb Taylor shares his memories and top spots for the warmer months.
What does summer in Wollongong mean to you?
It probably meant a lot more in childhood and teenage years as it was holidays, going to the beach a lot, ect. so summer was a more defined period. As an adult I guess it just means people are out and about, there is more vibrancy around the place.
First memory of summer in Wollongong?
I was lucky to grow up in Wombarra right across from the beach so summer for me as a kid was surfing, swimming, ect. with all the neighbourhood friends at the beach/rock pools near where we lived.
I was also a kid of the 80's/90's so it was a much simpler time where everything really just revolved around your very small little world so I have very fond memories of the first summer memories in this part of the world.
First place you take visitors?
For the daytime I still like to head out to the Northern Suburbs, Wombarra Bowlo and beach, Clifton Pub and Seacliff Bridge are some pretty great places for visitors.
And then for the evening, the food options in Wollongong have really picked up so much in the last 10-15 years so there are endless choices for dinner.
The bar scene has also really grown and diversified in that time so it would be finishing off the night with some drinks at somewhere like Black Cockatoo, Howlin Wolf, La La Las, ect.
What Wollongong does best in summer?
It's pretty cliche but probably highlighting our natural environment. There are plenty of great coastal cities around the world with nice beaches so it is nothing unique but I have grown to appreciate the cleanliness and how well maintained our coastline is here in Wollongong in comparison to a lot of those other places.
And in recent years the increased number of events over the extended summer season has really helped bring people in from outside to experience that.
What aspect of summer in Wollongong would you change?
There is still a bit of a disconnect with the CBD and foreshore area, it would be great to be encouraging more people that are coming down for a day at the beach to stick around for an evening out as well. Or alternatively activating the foreshore area more in the evenings as well.
Favourite eatery?
I live and work in the CBD so my eating spots are mainly in the CBD, therefore not specifically summer related. But my faves would be Babyface for somewhere special, or Kneading Ruby is great for casual group dinners. I'm a bit nostalgic for it as it was previously the Music Farmers building, but what they have done with the space is so great and the food is always really good as well.
Secret spot?
I don't know if there are any secrets in Wollongong! So I'll go back to my younger years and we had an almost private beach between a few sets of neighbours between Wombarra and Coledale, I haven't been back there for years though so maybe it's been discovered by more people now.
The best local summer food is ...
I just like how so many local restaurants and cafes are using locally sourced food in general all year round. For me personally local seafood is the best local summer food though.
What does summer smell like?
There is something about the smell of the ocean on a warm evening that I always associate with summer.
