Record store owner's bar and restaurant picks for a summer night out in Wollongong

Updated January 9 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 12:00pm
"Kneading Ruby is great for casual group dinners. I'm a bit nostalgic for it as it was previously the Music Farmers building, but what they have done with the space is so great and the food is always really good as well."

The smell of the ocean, fresh local seafood, or a night on the town - what does summer mean to you? Music Farmers record store owner Jeb Taylor shares his memories and top spots for the warmer months.

