UOW lecturer accused of raping child granted bail

A University of Wollongong lecturer has been released from custody after he allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl in 2020.
The man, who cannot be named due to a non-publication order in place to protect the identity of his children, was granted bail at Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
He faces two counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10. Formal pleas are yet to be entered.
The court heard the man spent ten days in Parklea jail over the New Year period after he was refused bail when he first appeared before the court in December, 2022.
According to tendered court documents, it is alleged the man sexually assaulted the girl while under his care during December 2020.
Police will allege he gave the girl a bath and said "I am going to clean you" before touching her vagina, court documents state. It is alleged that during this incident, he scratched the inside of her genitals.
It is alleged the girl disclosed the incident to her mother some time between Christmas Day, 2020 and January 20, 2021, after saying her vagina hurt.
Court documents state the girl and her mother then went inside together, and that the girl lay on her bedroom floor while her mother went to the bathroom.
It is alleged the accused man then entered the bedroom, pulled the child's pants down and inserted his fingers into her vagina before he left the room after hearing footsteps.
When the child's mother came into the room, the girl allegedly said her pants were down "because (the accused) was in here".
According to court documents, the man allegedly told the child on a number of occasions "we're a family of wizards and witches and we will curse you if you tell anybody".
On November 30 last year, the Wollongong Child Abuse Squad received a report for investigation and a week later, the child attended and disclosed the alleged incidents.
Police arrested the man at his Wollongong address on December 28 last year.
In court on Monday, defence lawyer Graham Morrison said the allegations had "come out of nowhere".
"Reading the allegations, he really couldn't believe it," Mr Morrison said.
"There has never been this level of allegation against him before."
In arguing for his client's release, Mr Morrison said he had been involved with the university for more than two decades.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffin argued the charges were "extremely serious".
"The complainant says there was some type of injury and there is a disclosure to police," Sgt Biffin told the court.
In opposing bail, Sgt Biffin held concerns for the alleged victim's protection and that the man may fail to appear given a full-time jail term would be likely if he is found guilty.
"Were talking about a young child who was obviously at some point or time under the guardianship or care of the accused," Sgt Biffin said.
Mr Morrison said his client had not had any contact with the alleged victim in over 12 months.
He argued there was no flight risk given his client has strong ties to the community and that he was willing to put up a $2000 surety.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien said the surety was not warranted given there were no previous instances of failing to appear.
He accepted the charges were "extremely serious" however granted bail, citing strong community ties, no history of violence, and no breaches of bail as reasons for his decision.
The UOW academic was ordered to not contact the complainant or any prosecution witnesses, to not be in the company of any child unless in the company of an adult except for his own children, and to comply with an apprehended violence order in place to protect the alleged victim.
The matter was adjourned to March 8.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
