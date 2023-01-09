Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Sensitive Content

University of Wollongong lecturer granted bail amid child rape allegations

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 9 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UOW lecturer accused of raping child granted bail

A University of Wollongong lecturer has been released from custody after he allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl in 2020.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.