Photos

Illawarra Steelers out in the Wollongong area during pre-season

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated January 9 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:30pm
The Illawarra Steelers NSW rugby league squad were out and about at the weekend at Coal Services in Woonona doing team building exercises including firefighting using hoses, escaping from underground environments with fire gear and practising rescue exercises.

