The Illawarra Steelers NSW rugby league squad were out and about at the weekend at Coal Services in Woonona doing team building exercises including firefighting using hoses, escaping from underground environments with fire gear and practising rescue exercises.
Mercury photographer Anna Warr caught the best of the action.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
