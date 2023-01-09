An Illawarra OnlyFans creator and business owner remains behind bars, with a magistrate questioning how he can have confidence she will obey court orders.
Matilda Marshall, 32, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and contravening an apprehended domestic violence order in relation to an alleged incident on January 4.
She faced court last week but was denied bail, so made a fresh bid for release at Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
Court documents said Marshall allegedly went to an Illawarra home last week and made contact with the alleged victim, in breach of prior bail conditions.
Marshall and the man allegedly engaged in an hours-long argument over women at the latter's gym.
At one point Marshall allegedly snatched the alleged victim's phone out of his hand and ran downstairs.
There was allegedly pushing and shoving as the man tried to get his phone back.
Marshall was accused of scratching the man, leaving him with scratches to his neck and ribs, as well as bruising to his ribs.
The court documents said the alleged victim was eventually able to remove himself from the situation and call police, who took a recorded statement from him at the scene and arrested Marshall.
Lawyer Emel Ozer told the court that Marshall pleaded not guilty to the offences, although the breach of bail was admitted.
The court heard Marshall had other matters still before the courts in relation to the same alleged victim, but Ms Ozer said a term of imprisonment was "very unlikely" even if Marshall was convicted on all the charges.
Ms Ozer said the alleged victim had been away overseas and Marshall was at the address because she had nowhere else to go, and the alleged victim came home while she was trying to find somewhere else to live.
Marshall had borderline personality disorder, Ms Ozer said, and was in treatment for that but was not receiving her medication in custody.
She said Marshall's time in custody would be the wake-up call she needed to comply with bail.
But police prosecutor Sergeant Zane Barron voiced concerns about Marshall's "unresolved" mental health issues, her lack of community ties, and her compliance with court orders.
He said there were risks she would endanger the safety of and interfere with the alleged victim.
Marshall herself read from a letter she had written to the court, in which she said did not drink nor take drugs, and was a member of the local chess club.
She said she now understood the severity of apprehended violence orders and the incident occurred during a borderline personality disorder episode.
Magistrate Michael Stoddart noted Marshall's lack of criminal convictions, but said AVOs were serious.
He also noted Marshall had previously been charged with assault and property damage offences.
Magistrate Stoddart said Marshall had breached bail, allegedly breached an AVO and allegedly committed a another assault in relation to the same person.
"I agree with the prosecutor - how can the court have any confidence whatsoever that those unacceptable risks can be mitigated by any conditions?" he said.
Magistrate Stoddart said Marshall had not shown why her detention was not justified and refused bail.
Marshall will return to court for a hearing in May.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
