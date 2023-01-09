Illawarra Mercury
OnlyFans model and business owner Matilda Marshall applies for bail at Wollongong court

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated January 9 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 3:00pm
Matilda Marshall is charged with domestic violence offences. Picture from Facebook.

An Illawarra OnlyFans creator and business owner remains behind bars, with a magistrate questioning how he can have confidence she will obey court orders.

