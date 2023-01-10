Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Illawarra Mercury app browse
Have Your Say

Optimism about future sparked by female grit. Letters to the Editor, January 11, 2023

January 11 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Optimism about future sparked by female grit. Letters, January 11, 2023

I appreciated Sally Stevenson's heartfelt insights into women's struggles and grit ("Why 2023 is the year of hope" Illawarra Mercury, January 3). We are deep into the 21st century and still women's rights and opportunities are crushed in many areas of the globe, even here in Australia. In particular, as the climate crisis escalates, women and girls are disproportionately impacted. Shockingly, the UN reports that "80 per cent of those displaced by climate-related disasters are women and girls". Yet, it is often women providing optimism by leading the charge for action, as evidenced by young women leading global climate protests and new independent female voices in our federal parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.