Optimism about future sparked by female grit. Letters, January 11, 2023

I appreciated Sally Stevenson's heartfelt insights into women's struggles and grit ("Why 2023 is the year of hope" Illawarra Mercury, January 3). We are deep into the 21st century and still women's rights and opportunities are crushed in many areas of the globe, even here in Australia. In particular, as the climate crisis escalates, women and girls are disproportionately impacted. Shockingly, the UN reports that "80 per cent of those displaced by climate-related disasters are women and girls". Yet, it is often women providing optimism by leading the charge for action, as evidenced by young women leading global climate protests and new independent female voices in our federal parliament.
By banding together and focusing on our passion and perseverance to do what is right, women demonstrate what Stevenson rightly refers to as grit. To achieve justice and equality while ensuring a safe climate future for all is a most vital legacy to strive toward. May women everywhere continue to unite and bring hope for a brighter future.
Amy Hiller, Kew
It makes absolutely no sense to me at all that political dinosaur, the long gone Amanda Vanstone, is retained by the Mercury to smear a whole page of utter self indulgence of an era thankfully long gone from our midst. COVID cannot be eradicated from any society anywhere in the world. We were told by the Morrison government that free COVID vaccines would be made available to every Australian and that safe distance and precautions would be an ongoing fact of life for years to come.
Vanstone has never once mentioned the fact that a huge number of our society refused vaccinations and walk freely among us and couldn't care less about trying to reduce the risk of spreading infection through our community. The people from China who want to come to Australia are the very ones that we should be making welcome. It isn't like a cruise ship full of COVID-infected passengers is turning up here every day.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
I agree with Adrian Devlin that it is distressing to see young people suffering anxiety because of climate disaster messages. But we should not underestimate their intelligence. Teenagers are quite capable of analysing scientific information themselves, and making their own assessment of the state of our planet.
According to a recent peer-reviewed survey in Lancet Journal, there is a strong correlation between climate anxiety in young people and perceived government inaction. The best way to allay the fears of the young about climate change, is to do something about it and take strong action on reducing our carbon emissions.
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa, ACT
