Christmas fruit unaffordable for many of us. Letters, January 10, 2023

I attended Huskisson markets and was at a fruit stall eyeing off the cherries. The price of a cherry that is grown by the millions just around a three-hour drive from me is out of reach for any normal Australian family. This government has to start finding ways to drop prices of fruit that currently no-one can afford. Stop sending all our fruit overseas and start looking after us here at Christmas time. All one can do is look at what we once ate and enjoyed - cherries and most other fruits are a thing of the past, so sad.
Bob Manskie, Sanctuary Point
Our two resident climate change deniers, Messrs Devlin and Burnett, have, as might have been expected, kicked off the new year with their predictable rants against those concerned about climate change (Letters, January 7). Somehow these two gents have managed to insulate themselves from the lived experience of millions and continue to deny the consequences of human-induced climate change (worsening flooding, droughts, etc.) and the economic damage it is already causing.
In their self-induced ideological bubble they rail against the rapidly quickening transition to a future without fossil fuels - on the one hand asserting that climate change is a non-existent lefty plot, while on the other hand asserting that nuclear power (a long discredited uneconomic alternative for Australia) is the answer. Somehow it just hasn't got through to these men that the transition away from fossil fuels is being driven by conservative institutions and capital itself moving to more economic means of energy production. It is simply not a "lefty" thing!
Family members visited a large cotton farm over the Xmas break. To diversify their income these farmers hosted an 800-hectare solar farm that was integrated into their farming operation and was producing enough electricity to power a significant part of NSW. Are these gents seriously implying that farmers such as these should not seize such economic opportunities to make their farms more economically resilient in an increasingly perilous environment, caused in no small part, by worsening climate change?
David Curtis, Fairy Meadow
"He's out". No he's not gay, just on his way to "the sheds". Yep, holiday cricket viewing, "over" after "over". Just another way to read a book, drink beer, do a "barbie", doze and watch the Aussies compete for 5 days against the "Proteas". If I hear another rendition of a popular Bon Jovi song I'll scream.
Then there's some favourite winter sports words like "a behind", "try" and one my favourites "promote the ball". Yep do a "multi" with your mates. God help those who are new citizens trying to get their brains around our sporting culture.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.