Christmas fruit unaffordable for many of us. Letters, January 10, 2023

Have Your Say

Christmas fruit unaffordable for many of us. Letters to the Editor, January 10, 2023

January 10 2023 - 4:30am
Letters to the Editor, January 10, 2023

I attended Huskisson markets and was at a fruit stall eyeing off the cherries. The price of a cherry that is grown by the millions just around a three-hour drive from me is out of reach for any normal Australian family. This government has to start finding ways to drop prices of fruit that currently no-one can afford. Stop sending all our fruit overseas and start looking after us here at Christmas time. All one can do is look at what we once ate and enjoyed - cherries and most other fruits are a thing of the past, so sad.

