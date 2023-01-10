The Debate: Aussies left in a spin

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers JOSH BARTLETT and JORDAN WARREN discuss which spinners should support Nathan Lyon on Australia's upcoming tour of India.
BARTLETT: Well, Jordan, it's hard to believe but the Australian Test summer is done and dusted. Personally, I'm not sure how much we learned from the five Tests against the West Indies and South Africa, as the Aussies comfortably swept away two underwhelming opponents to win four matches, with rain prevailing in Sydney.
Australia is a proud cricketing nation, and the team has almost always dominated when teams tour Down Under. But it's heading to an international airport terminal which has often brought the Aussies undone in years past.
Speaking of which, Pat Cummins and his men are now preparing to take on the "final frontier", which is securing an elusive victory - let alone a series win - in India. It's a place where Australia has won just one Test series in the past 50 years, which occurred way back in 2004.
Once again, spin is expected to play a key role if the Aussies are likely to buck the trend and claim victory in India. We saw Ashton Agar somewhat surprisingly called up to support Nathan Lyon at the SCG, despite boasting a moderate Sheffield Shield record. Jordan, do you think Agar is the right man to go on this next international tour, or do you think the Aussie selectors should look elsewhere?
WARREN: You're exactly right Josh when you mention how tough it will be for the Aussies to nab a win in India - and then following that in England - but if any team can do it, it's the current world number one side.
One of the criticisms I had of Agar in the last Sydney Test was the fact that he seems to be a pure 'white ball' bowler these days and it is probably no fault of his own but just because he has played so much of the shorter formats over his career.
What I mean when I say that is, he was delivering his balls with quite a lot of pace - something that is not necessary for spin bowling. His deliveries compared to Travis Head - Australia's go-to part-timer - were a lot quicker. As a result, Agar was getting much less turn on the ball whilst Head was unsettling the South African batters much more often.
Similarly, Lyon went through a similar problem when he began his Test career, but he evolved and is now the greatest spinner on the planet at the moment. So it's not all disaster for Agar and I do believe he is well worth a shout to be the second option behind the 'goat'.
What other spin options would you like to see be given an opportunity in India, Josh?
BARTLETT: First of all, I agree with your assessment of Agar. He is an excellent ODI and T20 spinner because he can keep his trajectory lower and at a faster speed. I'm not sure that's the most dangerous in Tests.
In terms of other options, I'm not sure what Mitch Swepson has done to seemingly fall out of favour with the national selectors. The Queensland leggie admittedly hasn't been at his best in this Sheffield Shield campaign, taking 12 wickets at an average of a tick under 40, but he has been a consistent Shield wicket-taker since making his debut in 2015. He also has previous experience at Test level, including toiling for his nation during their tour of Pakistan last year.
Young Victorian and Sydney Sixers off-spinner Todd Murphy seems to be the flavour of the month, and I'd definitely like to see him included on the Indian tour - but as the third-choice spinner for experience. Another option could be Queensland's left-arm orthodox bowler Matthew Khnemann, who has enjoyed a strong Shield campaign, taking 25 wickets.
However, for me, the most intriguing option could be Warilla's own Adam Zampa. The talented leggie hasn't played much long-form cricket for NSW in recent times, as he builds his craft with the white ball. But Zampa has a great resume and amount of experience next to his name, and proven time again that he can be relied on. Jordan, is there still time for 'Zorba' to make his Test debut, or has the ship now sailed?
WARREN: As an advocate for Illawarra sportspeople, I will say that there is still time for Zampa.
The 30-year-old has always had potential at Test level as a dominant leg-spin option for the side, despite the ever-reliance on Lyon. I do feel though that - if selected - this will be his final flurry in terms of opportunity in the Australian team.
He has made it public that he is putting his hand up once again for selection and India would be the best place for him to make a name for himself with the red ball at the back-end of his career.
But he may fall under the Agar category in the sense that he has made himself too reliable in the shorter formats that he has lost the ability to be effective in the five day game.
Just changing it up slightly and you mentioned it before Josh, the fact that the Australian summer of cricket came and went so quickly.
In future home summers to come Josh, do you think the scheduling format should stay the same? Or should there be Test matches followed by shorter formats as a 'fun' way to end the home campaign, as it used to be?
BARTLETT: Boy, you're making me feel some nostalgia here mate, because I really miss the "good old days" where Australia would cap off the summer with a Tri-One Day Series against two other opponents.
Unfortunately, this just highlights the slow death of ODI cricket, because I'm not sure it would get the support it needs if that series went ahead now. However, they provided great memories for me as a kid, especially watching the likes of Mark Waugh and Adam Gilchrist blast bowlers around while sporting the canary yellow.
But I also understand that all good things have to come to an end, and Cricket Australia's top priority is the Big Bash League. And Australia's top T20 league should boast the country's best players.
It will be fascinating to watch how the likes of Steve Smith and Travis Head transition back to their BBL franchises, before they head off to India next month.
