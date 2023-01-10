The Debate: Aussies left in a spin

In terms of other options, I'm not sure what Mitch Swepson has done to seemingly fall out of favour with the national selectors. The Queensland leggie admittedly hasn't been at his best in this Sheffield Shield campaign, taking 12 wickets at an average of a tick under 40, but he has been a consistent Shield wicket-taker since making his debut in 2015. He also has previous experience at Test level, including toiling for his nation during their tour of Pakistan last year.