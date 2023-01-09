Woonona pharmacy faces setback in reopening plans after fire

A Woonona pharmacist has faced a setback as he tries to partially reopen in the wake of a destructive fire.
Woonona Amcal Plus' team had aimed to have the pharmacy's dispensary reopen on Monday to dispense prescription and pharmacy-only medication, following the blaze on December 21 that caused extensive damage to the store and destroyed neighbouring eateries, the Grumpy Chef Cafe and Royal Thai.
However, proprietor Michael Goodman said the plumbing job turned out to be "more complicated than envisaged" and an air quality check still had to be completed, which had delayed the dispensary's reopening.
Instead, staff were under a gazebo at the back of the shop helping sort out scripts and managing people's queries.
"The customers have been amazing," Mr Goodman said.
Meanwhile the support from other Woonona business continued, with 3SixT delivering free drinks for the pharmacy staff.
Mr Goodman hopes to have the dispensary open as soon as possible.
The retail section of the pharmacy sustained the brunt of the damage, and it could be some time before it can reopen.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
