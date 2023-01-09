Details of an alleged violent attack against "innocent" partygoers at their Woonona New Year's Eve gathering can be revealed after two men accused of involvement in the brawl made a fresh bid for bail on Monday.
Brett James Buddle, 31, and Sky Nikola Bozinov, 40, were unsuccessful in their respective release applications at Wollongong Local Court.
Buddle faces charges of affray, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company and causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent, while his co-accused Bozinov faces charges of affray and robbery in company.
Both are yet to enter formal pleas.
According to tendered court documents, a typical family BBQ was taking place on Adams Parade in Woonona during the evening of New Year's Eve last year. It is alleged Buddle was drinking with two people next door at the time.
After a firecracker was set off at the gathering, one of the occupants with Buddle allegedly started yelling across the fence as it caused dogs to start barking, court documents state.
About 10.36pm that night, a taxi dropped off two co-acccused, Bozinov and Krajnovic, and two females. The latter co-accused did not front court today and is yet to enter pleas to his charges related to the alleged incident.
Buddle allegedly met the group out the front and shortly after, a man at the BBQ next door went to the front fence as he "wasn't feeling well", court documents state.
Bozinov and Krajnovic allegedly approached the man and made comments about "making peace with the neighbours" after the fireworks dispute.
The pair then allegedly attempted to open the front gate and enter the property, but were met with the property owner asking them to leave.
Police allege a fight erupted between Bozinov and the property owner, with the latter being dragged onto the front nature strip before Krajnovic allegedly joined in the "wrestle".
According to court documents, the partygoers came outside, with a 14-year-old girl filming the start of the incident before she was ushered back indoors. The footage allegedly showed Krajnovic making "stabbing motions" at the property owner.
It is alleged Krajnovic stabbed the property owner twice; once to the abdomen, creating a laceration to his liver, and once to his head. The alleged victim bled profusely, and collapsed onto the driveway.
Police will allege Kajnovic also stabbed another partygoer who stepped in to assist, and caused a 3cm wound to his forearm.
Buddle then allegedly stepped onto the scene with a 60cm plank of wood and began to strike the partygoers who were "frantically" trying to close the gate of the property.
Police claim Buddle struck three people. It is alleged he struck one of the alleged victims so hard that it caused his left arm to immediately go "floppy", court documents state.
Several calls were made to triple-0 and the three co-accused allegedly made a run for it over the back fence.
Meantime, two alleged victims were taken to hospital, where one still remains.
The property owner sustained a 4cm laceration to his liver, a fractured skull with a bone dislodged, and a malfunctioning stomach during the alleged altercation.
The other alleged victim sustained a broken left forearm in four different places, and has since undergone surgery.
In a separate incident, Bozinov allegedly returned to the area the next morning and demanded the occupants known to Buddle hand over $200 before he fled the scene.
Buddle and Bozinov were arrested on January 4 following police investigations.
Police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver argued there was a strong prosecution case with respect to both men given they were allegedly caught on "extremely clear" taxi CCTV footage, with several witness accounts also provided to police.
Magistrate Chris McRobert denied both men bail, pointing to their respective lengthy criminal records.
Buddle and Bozinov will return to court at a later date.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
