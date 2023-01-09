Illawarra Mercury
Details emerge from Woonona NYE attack as two co-accused remain behind bars

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 9 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 6:00pm
Sky Nikola Bozinov (left) and Brett James Buddle (right) were unsuccessful in their respective release applications at Wollongong Local Court. Pictures from Facebook.

Details of an alleged violent attack against "innocent" partygoers at their Woonona New Year's Eve gathering can be revealed after two men accused of involvement in the brawl made a fresh bid for bail on Monday.

