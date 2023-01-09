Illawarra Mercury
Ex-doctor Paul Labana denies allegations he sexually touched man without consent at Wollongong train station

By Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 10 2023 - 11:15am, first published 9:00am
Paul Labana leaving Wollongong Local Court in 2021 over an unrelated matter. Picture by ACM.

A former ED doctor has denied allegations that he touched a man's penis without his consent while at a train station in late December.

Local News

