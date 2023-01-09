A former ED doctor has denied allegations that he touched a man's penis without his consent while at a train station in late December.
Paul Surrinder Singh Labana, aged 48 of Wollongong, was granted bail on Monday when he appeared before Magistrate Chris McRobert.
Defence lawyer Matthew Kwan entered pleas of not guilty on Labana's behalf to charges of stalking and two counts of sexual touching without consent.
Documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court reveal Labana was allegedly walking towards Wollongong train station while wearing scrubs and a stethoscope when he saw the alleged victim at about 3am on December 21.
Police will allege Labana told the male to "come back to my place" several times, however the alleged advances were rejected.
Labana then allegedly followed the man onto a stationary train and took a seat next to him.
Court documents state Labana allegedly reached across the man's body and began rubbing his hand up and down his leg while grinning at him, to which the alleged victim responded "f--- off or I'll punch you in the face".
The victim then allegedly walked off the train and urinated into a bush, while Labana allegedly continued to yell advances.
When Labana allegedly saw the man urinating, he approached and is accused of telling the man "let me get that for you" before grabbing his penis for one to two seconds.
The alleged victim responded by pushing Labana away before running away and ringing his wife who picked him up and reported the alleged incident to police.
Later that day, the man made a statement to police and on December 24, investigators attended Wollongong Hospital, where Labana used to work, to identify him.
Labana was arrested on December 29. When shown the CCTV, Labana allegedly told police he had no recollection of the incident.
Labana was refused bail when he first fronted court on December 30 last year and made a fresh bid for release on January 9.
In opposing bail, police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver held concerns Labana would commit further offences.
Magistrate McRobert accepted Labana may have been driven by "some kind of psychiatric issue rather than criminal intent" in relation to the alleged offending, and granted bail.
Labana was ordered to report to police daily, not go near the complainant and accept treatment from his psychiatrists.
The matter will return to court on February 6.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual abuse or family violence contact:
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.