Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Warrawong man accused of attacking woman with knife granted bail

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 10 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Alan Blow. Picture from Facebook.

A man has been refused bail a second time after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife at his Warrawong home on New Year's Eve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.