A man has been refused bail a second time after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife at his Warrawong home on New Year's Eve.
Jason Alan Blow, 50, fronted Wollongong Court on Monday facing charges of intimidation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police will allege an argument allegedly erupted after a woman who was staying with Blow wanted to visit her sister on New Year's Eve last year, according to tendered court documents.
It is alleged Blow then took a 14 centimetre curved blade knife from the kitchen and slashed a 2 centimetre cut behind the woman's ear.
Scared, the woman allegedly texted her sister once Blow went to sleep, saying "I need you to ring the police now. Blowie has knife (sic) to my throat".
Court documents state the woman was unable to flee as she could not find the keys to unlock the front door.
Police arrived at the Warrawong address after the alleged victim's sister called triple-0.
Officers were allegedly met with an argumentative Blow, who was holding a knife, prompting them to taser him to the ground, fearing he may also grab a second knife they saw embedded in a coffee table.
Blow was arrested and spent New Year's behind bars. He made a fresh bid for bail on Monday after being refused on January 2.
Police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver opposed his release, arguing he held concerns Blow would commit further offences as he had served time behind bars before.
"None of that seems to have put him off offending," Sgt Weaver said, adding the prosecution case was strong given the alleged victim provided an immediate statement to police and had injuries consistent with the allegations.
Defence lawyer Matthew Kwan argued his client would be vulnerable if he remained in custody due to his brain injury.
Magistrate Chris McRobert refused bail, citing concerns with Blow's criminal history.
"Ridiculous ... how am I s'posed to defend me self?" Blow said.
A hearing has been scheduled for May 4.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
