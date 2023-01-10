Illawarra Mercury
Aces fly in 'one-off' day at Russell Vale Golf Club

By Joy Nelson
Updated January 10 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:55pm
Brett Murphy is all smiles after mustering a hole-in-one at Russell Vale Golf Club. Picture - Russell Vale GC

It's every golfer's dream to muster a hole-in-a-row. And for three men, that dream recently became a reality in quick succession at Russell Vale Golf Club.

