Aces fly in 'one-off' day at Russell Vale Golf Club

It's every golfer's dream to muster a hole-in-a-row. And for three men, that dream recently became a reality in quick succession at Russell Vale Golf Club.
The incredible triple achievement occurred in a single competition just three days before Christmas, with three separate groups producing a player who scored an 'ace' - otherwise known as a hole-in-hole.
First-up to achieve the ace was Brett Murphy, who holed out on the par three, 12th hole.
This was soon followed by Adam Goss on the par three, seventh and in the immediate group behind, after witnessing the jubilation in front, Jeremy Barnett repeated Goss's hole-in-one on the same hole.
When statistics are considered, a hole-in-one is difficult to obtain.
On average, a golf course reports between 10 to 15 aces per year. Basically, that means a hole-in-one is scored once in every 3500 rounds and only one to two per cent of golfers score an ace in a year.
So, the ace bonanza that occurred at Russell Vale GC on one day, just before Christmas last year, was something special.
The club, which is affectionately known as The Vale, is known as one of the friendliest clubs on the coast.
Situated between the magnificent northern Illawarra escarpment and the beautiful Pacific Ocean, the picturesque course combines a mixture of par threes and par fours, and a challenging par five.
The course is relatively short and provides memorable holes requiring skills from golfers at all levels.
After an enjoyable couple of hours on the course, golfers are made most welcome in their newly renovated clubhouse for a favourite drop and post-game banter.
