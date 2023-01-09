Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Lizard terrarium may be to blame for a Moss Vale home destroyed by fire

By Newsroom
Updated January 9 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fire and Rescue NSW investigators are trying to determine whether faulty heat lamps belonging to a lizard enclosure were responsible for a blaze that destroyed a home in the Southern Highlands on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.