Fire and Rescue NSW investigators are trying to determine whether faulty heat lamps belonging to a lizard enclosure were responsible for a blaze that destroyed a home in the Southern Highlands on Monday.
Fire consumed a battle-axe property in Church Road in Moss Vale, west of Shellharbour around 8am, inevitably destroying the single-storey home.
FRNSW units from Moss Vale, Bowral and Mittagong raced to the scene and quickly discovered no-one was home as the fire raged through the house.
Firefighters attacked the intense blaze from numerous sides but the flames spread to the roof, causing it to collapse.
A Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) - otherwise known as a drone - was later deployed, providing fire crews with an aerial view of the fire's hot spots, allowing them to assess the extent of damage.
Firefighters said they were trying to confirm what started the fire, but were examining lamps used to heat a Bearded Dragon lizard terrarium as a possible cause.
It is unknown whether the lizards also perished in the blaze.
