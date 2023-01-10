We asked the Illawarra Mercury's award-winning photographers to whittle down their favourite images of 2022 to just 10. This is the second in the four-part series. Adam McLean was first.
From men's rugby league to the women's game, some world championship cycling, to Anzac Day and cultural events, it was an action-packed year for Mercury photographer Anna Warr.
Jamie Soward has declared Emma Tonegato must play fullback for Australia in the World Cup after starring in St George Illawarra's 26-12 NRLW defeat of Gold Coast.
Dally M Medallist in the early-year NRLW competition, Tonegato made a statement to start the second edition of the league in 2022 with a dominant first 20 minutes against the Titans. READ MORE
It's been nearly 30 years Australians were first introduced to a glamorous old bus named Priscilla as she made her dusty way across the country with a bunch of queens.
This week that bus (or a version like it) will roll into Wollongong as the star of So Popera's latest production at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre, Priscilla Queen of the Desert - The Musical. READ MORE
For the first time since the pandemic, Illawarra residents were able to gather in unrestricted crowds to pay respects to those who have served our country and those who have died fighting in years gone by.
The masses braved the rain on Monday morning, April 25, to meet at cenotaphs across the region for traditional Anzac Day dawn services and to lay wreaths. READ MORE
Miserable, admirable, unmissable, forgettable, unforgettable... there were more adjectives to describe Thirroul's clash with Collegians on Saturday than there were points in the game.
A first-half penalty goal to Thirroul Centre Steve Marsters' proved the only points through 80 minutes, the final whistle blowing on a 2-0 Butchers win on what could more accurately be described as Thomas Gibson Swamp. READ MORE
The last time the Dragons produced a half of football like the opening 40 minutes in Wollongong on Thursday night, Andrew Farrar was coaching.
Craig Smith was the captain and Lee Hookey and Mark Riddell grabbed doubles as the Dragons led the Cowboys 36-0 at halftime in round seven 2001. READ MORE
There are few things more transitory than the politics of activism. By that logic, Midnight Oil should have been fairly flash in the pan. Yet here they are, after 50 years, playing sold out shows on their final tour - aptly dubbed the Resist tour.
There were torrid conditions for the junior and U-23 men's events on Friday and it certainly took a toll.
Despite plenty of crashes, including Australian Hamish McKenzie, the most concerning scene of the day was when Polish rider Michal Zelazowski pulled out of the junior race after reporting chest pains. READ MORE
This year's Little Lake Classic was held in memory of Emma Ryall.
The yearly competition for young surfers, run by Southbridge Board Riders, took on extra meaning, and surfers conducted a memorial paddle out in honour of the 12 year old who took her own life in August 2021. READ MORE
Some of Australia's best rock bands from the '90s and '00s rocked the night away on Saturday inside a Wollongong hall usually used for charity events and graduations.
Thousands of punters attended the sold out gig, mostly ranging from late 20s to in their 50s, and mostly wore grungy jeans and band t-shirts from other gigs they'd been to. READ MORE
A roving cultural festival spread along the bicycle track from Fairy Meadow to Woonona is hoped to be brought back in September for the UCI Road World Cycling championships.
Organisers of Ride The Cultural Gong - a free festival with roving performers spread along the course - said Saturday's event was a success and they would be pitching another one for later in the year. READ MORE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.