A woman accused of involvement in torturing a man for an hour in a Port Kembla unit has been released from custody after she breached a condition of her bail in late December.
Jasmine Agostini made a bid for bail at Wollongong Local Court on Monday after she spent New Year's behind bars over the breach of her residence condition.
She faces several charges including aggravated sexual assault in company and inflicting actual bodily harm, taking and detaining a person in company with intent to obtain advantage, and aggravated robbery stemming from an alleged incident in September last year.
Police will allege Agostini, with two other male co-accused, entered the alleged victim's Port Kembla unit about 11pm on September 2, 2022. The two co-accused allegedly punched, kicked and stomped on the alleged victim before he was stripped and hog tied.
It is alleged the man was sexually assaulted with a frying pan as the trio continued to degrade him, documents tendered to the court stated.
Agostini allegedly left the unit, came back and then told the man "today's the day ... you're gunna be the third person I've killed."
Police will allege the trio fled the scene when the owner of the unit returned home, with the alleged victim left on the floor.
Agostini was initially refused bail but was later granted release. She wound up behind bars again over the new year period when she breached the residency condition on Christmas Day.
Police prosecutor Sergent David Weaver argued Agostini was "lucky" to be granted bail in the first place given the serious nature of the alleged offfences.
Magistrate Chris McRobert believed Agostini was not "wilfully flouting" her conditions and said the breach came as a result of a breakdown in relationship with her mother.
Bail was granted and varied to include a new bail residence. Agostini is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday for charge certification.
If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual abuse or family violence contact:
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
