Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Crowds finally thin at Illawarra beaches but lifesavers urge vigilance

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
January 10 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swimmers enjoy the water at Kiama Surf Beach on January 2, 2023, but crowds have thinned since Christmas. Photo: Wesley Lonergan

Crowds at Illawarra beaches are finally thinning after a busy holiday period that left local lifesavers run off their feet with rescues, but the team in red and yellow have warned locals not to be complacent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.