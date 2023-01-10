Athletics Wollongong sprinters do well at High Velocity Meet

Illawong Athletics Club held their last very popular High Velocity Meets last Saturday. The Illawong track will undergo a major refurbishment by Sutherland Council which will finish in May some time.
Because this event is so popular, entries were restricted to approximately 100 competitors in each of the flat track events available. These meets attract the best sprinters in NSW and often features some blistering times.
The Ridge track has a history of troubled weather, and once again, times were affected by a strong tail wind down the home straight. This meant any records broken were not official.
Races are run in heats and the heat times recorded are placed first to last on an overall results list. Heats are seeded, so for example, a 12 year old who runs 14 seconds for 100m may have a 50 year old who runs a similar time in their heat.
The first few heats have the speediest athletes placed in them. This was the main reason why a crowd in excess of 200 spectators keenly watched the young guns battling it down the straight.
The Open men's team did exceptionally well for themselves in the 100m.
The top five NSW male placegetters read like a who's who of sprinting royalty. The 18 year old speed machine from Campbelltown, Sebastian Sultana won overall in 10.20s followed by Jacob Despard 10.21s, Jackson Rowe Campbelltown 10.31s, Geelong's Jake Penny also 10.31s and Josh Azzopardi from Camden in 10.33s. Our boys followed with, Brock Scrivener 100m 10.92s, Calem Brown 100m 11.64s, Mitchell O'Neill, 100m 10.70s and Sam Zustovich, 100m 10.66s.
Read more: The Debate: Aussies left in a spin
Sam's performance is on top of his honoured selection in the 2022 Australian team at the World Lifesaving Championships In Riccone Italy. Sam won silver in the beach sprints, gold in the flags and was a part of the seventh-placed beach relay team.
Two of our younger Masters guys looked the goods especially with the country Championships coming up soon. Adrian See, 100m. 11.98s, 200m 24.11s and Michael Doodson 100m 12.18s and 200m 25.68s. An AW Country relay team is looking good at this stage.
Ginger Siasat G13 is becoming one serious young female sprinting talent.
We were amazed when in the 2022 McKillop championships she won silver with a 13.73 in the 100m and was part of the gold medal winning relay team. She topped off that effort at the HVM with a very slick 13.13 for the 100m which is a National Championships Qualifying time.
Abby Cox W19 put in a plucky effort with a 13.51 for the 100m and 28.95 for the 200m.
Miller Siasat, B15, has had one of those yo yo years sports years. Last year he won Gold in the National Beach Sprint Championships and a fourth in the flags event.
At the HVM however he had one disastrous false start which disqualified him from the 100m. But true to this amazing young athlete's character, he fronted up to the 200m later, clocking up a slick 24.35s for his effort.
Ella Hewitt G16 is another improver in the 100m as she goes from strength to strength.
At a recent Treloar Shield run competing in the U18 division she clocked 13.09s for the 100m.
At the HVM she ran 12.79 for the 100 and 26.89s for the 200m. Sister Maiya U14 has also dropped her time from 13.16 for the 100m at the last Treloar to 12.72. She also clocked 26.15 for the 200m and jumped a whopping 11.13m for a second in the triple jump.
Other results were 400m specialist Ashleigh Goncalves W19, completed the 200m in 27.17s.
Cheyannah Hall G13 High Jump, 1.30m, Ivy Foster 100m 13.25s, Mackay Jones M16 High Jump 2nd 1.65m. Scarlett Dunne G14 100m 13.54s, 200m 28.40s.
Sophie Howarth G13 has had only a brief High Jump career. She surprised herself with a 1.44m second in the NSW CIS last year and was even more surprised with a 2 nd 1.50m at the HVM. In the same event, Denbigh Lewis g13 jumped 1.35m but bettered that with a 6th in the triple jump with 10.20m.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.