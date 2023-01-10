A 20-year-old Oak Flats man accused of breaking into a home and stabbing a male occupant while his partner and child were home has been granted strict bail.
Jacob Henry fronted Wollongong Local Court from custody on Monday, facing one charge of aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence - wound.
Documents tendered to the court revealed Henry was at large until December 31, after he allegedly broke into a Berkeley home with three other male co-accused about 10pm on December 1.
Police will allege the male occupant answered the door and the four co-accused forced their way inside.
Henry was allegedly wielding a "long fishing knife" and began pushing the man into another room while yelling "give me the money, give me the drugs", according to court documents.
Police claim one of the co-accused struck the man with a large machete, causing a laceration.
The man then attempted to shelter in his bedroom but the four co-accused allegedly forced their way in, with a witness also hiding in the room curled into a ball.
Police will allege Henry then pushed the man into a corner before stabbing him in the chest and head, causing his wounds to bleed profusely.
The men then allegedly rummaged through wardrobes and grabbed items before running off. Henry allegedly turned to the man and said "I know where you live now c---".
The witness called triple-0 and the injured man was airlifted to St George Hospital. Police established a crime scene and allegedly identified Henry and one other co-accused through fingerprint analysis.
The alleged victim knew the men, the court heard, and was able to identify them to police.
In court, Magistrate Michael O'Brien blasted Henry's criminal history calling it "appalling" and "littered with disobedience".
"There is a strong argument from the prosecution you should await the outcome in prison greens," Mr O'Brien said.
However he gave Henry a chance and granted bail, ordering him to reside in Warilla, report to police daily, not contact any prosecution witness and to remain at home unless at work.
Henry will return to court at a later date.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
