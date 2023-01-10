Illawarra Mercury
Loose Ends: South Pacific Carnival star on selectors radar

By Mike Driscoll
Updated January 11 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:00am
Windang's Judith Mitrevski and Daniel Doyle clinched the South Pacific Carnivals Mixed Pairs title. Picture by Mike Driscoll

Corey Thompson has pressed his case for selection in Zone 16's trial against Zone 5 next month following a brilliant win in the South Pacific Carnival Singles and runner-up in the Pairs at Figtree Sports.

