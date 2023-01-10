Corey Thompson has pressed his case for selection in Zone 16's trial against Zone 5 next month following a brilliant win in the South Pacific Carnival Singles and runner-up in the Pairs at Figtree Sports.
Thompson rallied from 24-19 down in the Singles to beat Australian Champion of Champion Singles winner Jono Davis 25-24, after earlier partnering Albion Park clubmate Brett Duprez in a last end 20-19 loss to Mark Hobill and Peter Thelan in the Pairs final.
Thompson also clinched the Player of the Carnival award, joining some of the Carnival's biggest names including Shane Garvey, John Green, Corey Wedlock and Matt Sargeant on the honour roll for the top individual honour.
Thompson's eye-catching performance at the region's most treasured event has not gone unnoticed by the Zone 16 selectors, who on February 12 will name a 16man Open and Seniors (Over 60s) team to face Zone 5 at Woonona BC on February 26.
The trial will be Zone 16's only hit-out ahead of the NSW Inter-Zone Open and Seniors Championships in May at Club Maitland City and Lorn Park.
''Corey has definitely put his name forward for our Open trial side,'' Zone 16 chairman of selectors Terry Seton said.
''He was outstanding in all kinds of conditions and weather at the South Pacific.
''After being very close to winning the Pairs to go on and beat Jono (Davis) in the Singles was a terrific achievement. Corey's been part out of our Zone 16 rep team before, but the last couple of weeks he's made a real statement for sure.''
Another bowler pressing his claims for Open Zone selection in next month's trial is Dapto Citizens' Ben Ford who skipped his all-family rink to the semi-finals of the Carnival Fours, edged out by a shot by the Swan family, who won the title.
Illawarra Zone 16 were third in the last Open NSW Inter-Zone at South Tamworth in May 2021 after both the Open and Seniors teams won the previous Inter-Zone at Grandviews in March 2020.
Meanwhile, Judith Mitrevski and Daniel Doyle proved a brilliant combination in winning the Carnival Mixed Pairs. Figtree's Jason Jamieson had a great Carnival in partnering English international Ellen Falkner in reaching the decider.
As with all the finals, the Windang duo overcame a wet green, persistent rain and gusting winds, plus a tough opponent to claim the title.
Across on the next rink, Figtree Sports' Peter Thelan will long remember playing the match-winning last end bowl which sealed the Pairs trophy for he and Mark Hobill.
Finally, the Swan brothers Andrew and Peter Swan clinched the Fours crown a stunning 26 years after partnering with their brother Stephen and their father John to the crown.
Andrew and Peter were joined by nephews Nick and Matt (skip) in this year's rink which overcame Mick Thorne, Anthony Jones, Gerard Beath and Shane Garvey in very tough conditions.
The next major event on the Zone 16 calendar is the 2022-23 Zone Fours which begins February 11.
A host of bowlers are also chasing a place in the men's and women's main draw of the 2023 Australian Indoor Singles with qualifiers at Warilla from January 20-23.
