Although quality education is just one of the 17 United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it underpins so many of the other objectives to drive an agenda for a healthier, safer, more equitable and peaceful world. For example, we know that where women are better educated, there is lower maternal mortality, and children live healthier and longer lives. Fundamentally, the biggest shift we need to see to achieve the SDGs is access to education for all people, everywhere.