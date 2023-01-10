We enter 2023 at a critical inflection point in history - it is a time for calibration, and a time for an assessment of who we are as Australians and the values that we think that are most important to uphold.
As we strive for a better future for all, focussing on education is critical and importantly we must ensure that it is accessible to all. Education is the cornerstone of who we are as people, our planet, our politics, and our society. The Hon Minister Jason Clare has cast a spotlight on the importance of an equity agenda in higher education and laid out a call for action.
Although quality education is just one of the 17 United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it underpins so many of the other objectives to drive an agenda for a healthier, safer, more equitable and peaceful world. For example, we know that where women are better educated, there is lower maternal mortality, and children live healthier and longer lives. Fundamentally, the biggest shift we need to see to achieve the SDGs is access to education for all people, everywhere.
Education is essential for fostering equity and understanding. It is a powerful tool, enabling opportunities and financial security. It is integral to good health and personal growth. And in a broader sense, it is crucial to a successful economy.
Access, inclusion, and diversity create a better future and 'blended learning' plays a major role in achieving this. That is, we need to provide the right balance of in-person and virtual learning, so that anyone, anywhere, anytime can draw upon their right to an education.
As a university, we also believe access can be improved through scholarship opportunities and multiple application pathways. The University of Wollongong (UOW), has long been known for graduating many first in family and transforming our region economically.
In recent weeks, UOW has announced the Country to Coast Scholarships for regional and rural-based students, our new Housing Trust Opportunity Scholarship to help students from low-income families and the Aunty Linda Cruse Scholarships for Indigenous students who aspire to achieve a degree from UOW.
As Vice-Chancellor and President of UOW, I am determined to understand where we've come, to inform our future path. Originally founded on the donations of local community members, UOW began as a grassroots initiative to create a better future for the local region. These values are still in place today and are the focus of our initiatives, particularly UOW Local.
Our Wollongong campus is located on beautiful Dharawal Country, and the Traditional Owners remain the custodians of the land on which we work and study. Fantastic initiatives like the Woollyungah Indigenous Centre program, bring this rich Indigenous cultural history into our teaching and learning methods.
In these challenging times, we also need to be ahead of the curve, to think not just beyond the near future, but far into the distance. That's where technology, innovation, research, critical and progressive thinking come into play. At UOW we have this in spades. We emphasise partnership and collaboration to deliver real-world impact.
Placing greater emphasis on technology and innovation has helped UOW be among the world's top modern universities. Research underpins all of this work and needs to continue to be at the heart of our agenda.
As much as possible, governments need to work alongside universities to transform our future into something brighter. We look forward to the outcomes of the Australian Universities Accord to drive lasting and transformative reform in Australia's higher education system.
The Accord is an opportunity to build a visionary plan for Australia's universities and higher education sector. This initiative could not have come at a more critical time in history.
The pandemic has had a cataclysmic impact on our world, exacerbating and accentuating both the good and bad in our society. COVID 19 has increased the spotlight on the power of science but has also highlighted inequities and disparities.
As the pandemic tapers, we keep hearing things are going back to normal. But we need to acknowledge that there were a lot of things wrong with that normal and now is our time to lead and innovate.
Without a doubt, education saved us during the pandemic. The scientists, health workers, supply chain experts, and many others. None of this would have been possible without a robust education system.
Great universities are not just made of beautiful buildings, and the latest technology. Great universities are built on the foundation of people. Phenomenal researchers, teachers, students, professional staff, and more.
At the heart of universities, and our critical value, is creating a better future for all. UOW is excited to be welcoming some exceptional new students and staff in the coming weeks to continue decades of innovation and discovery.
We are grateful for the support of our community looking forward to a happy, healthy and successful 2023.
